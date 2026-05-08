FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $457.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $398.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of FDX opened at $375.50 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.35 and a 52-week high of $404.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total transaction of $7,493,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,229.35. This trade represents a 51.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total transaction of $1,802,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. The trade was a 30.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

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