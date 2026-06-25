FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,207 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 52,211 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in FedEx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,704,022. The trade was a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,110,229.35. The trade was a 51.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $316.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.88 and a 12-month high of $345.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm's 50-day moving average is $365.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.07 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. FedEx's payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Truist Financial set a $155.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $383.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $351.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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