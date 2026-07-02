FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Syntax Research Inc.

Syntax Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 8,996 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc.'s holdings in FedEx were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $3,826,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FedEx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,521,691 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $2,763,824,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,133,231 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $1,482,785,000 after purchasing an additional 318,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,778 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $1,443,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,818 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,898 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $853,372,000 after purchasing an additional 108,426 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $445.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $426.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut FedEx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. The trade was a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,229.35. This represents a 51.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $313.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.88 and a 1-year high of $345.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.07 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

FedEx News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the newly spun-off FedEx Freight with a Buy rating and a $186 price target , citing room for margin expansion, stronger pricing power and improved cash generation. Article Title

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of the newly spun-off FedEx Freight with a rating and a , citing room for margin expansion, stronger pricing power and improved cash generation. Positive Sentiment: FedEx’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with higher-than-expected earnings and revenue, which helps support the stock’s longer-term fundamentals even as investors focus on the restructuring.

FedEx’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with higher-than-expected earnings and revenue, which helps support the stock’s longer-term fundamentals even as investors focus on the restructuring. Neutral Sentiment: CMA CGM hired former FedEx Logistics leader Patrick Moebel to run Ceva Logistics, highlighting the strategic importance of the transaction and the buyer’s intent to expand in North America. Article Title

CMA CGM hired former FedEx Logistics leader Patrick Moebel to run Ceva Logistics, highlighting the strategic importance of the transaction and the buyer’s intent to expand in North America. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx also announced a local shipping-center closure, but this appears to be a minor operational item and is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

FedEx also announced a local shipping-center closure, but this appears to be a minor operational item and is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: The sale underscores continuing concern about FedEx’s growth outlook, with analysts noting the company is relying on cost cuts and efficiency initiatives to offset weaker shipping demand and top-line pressure. Article Title

The sale underscores continuing concern about FedEx’s growth outlook, with analysts noting the company is relying on cost cuts and efficiency initiatives to offset weaker shipping demand and top-line pressure. Negative Sentiment: FedEx shares fell in premarket trading after reports of the $1.4 billion logistics-unit sale, suggesting some investors are concerned about the implications of shedding a major business line. Article Title

FedEx shares fell in premarket trading after reports of the $1.4 billion logistics-unit sale, suggesting some investors are concerned about the implications of shedding a major business line. Negative Sentiment: An EEOC lawsuit alleging discrimination against blind workers adds a separate legal overhang, though it is less likely to be the main driver of today’s move. Article Title

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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