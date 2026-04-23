Ferguson plc $FERG Position Trimmed by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,031 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,703 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.19% of Ferguson worth $83,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Ferguson by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 292 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferguson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Ferguson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

Ferguson Stock Down 0.3%

Ferguson stock opened at $262.10 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $162.53 and a twelve month high of $271.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $243.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.60.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 40.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson NYSE: FERG is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

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