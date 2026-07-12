Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 59,078 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,361 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $36,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improving earnings outlooks and potentially boosting near-term investor sentiment. Article Title

Charles Schwab was upgraded to a , signaling improving earnings outlooks and potentially boosting near-term investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SCHW to $133 from $125 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing expectations for more upside.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SCHW to from $125 and kept an rating, reinforcing expectations for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with another report citing an average Moderate Buy rating from analysts.

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with another report citing an average rating from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Schwab’s push into digital assets and crypto trading could be an additional long-term growth driver, as the company reportedly hires for its blockchain and crypto team ahead of a rollout. Article Title

Schwab’s push into could be an additional long-term growth driver, as the company reportedly hires for its blockchain and crypto team ahead of a rollout. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be ending, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could affect trading and client behavior in either direction. Article Title

Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be ending, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could affect trading and client behavior in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage about Trump-related trading activity through a Schwab account is likely more of a headline risk than a direct business driver unless it leads to regulatory or reputational issues. Article Title

Media coverage about Trump-related trading activity through a Schwab account is likely more of a headline risk than a direct business driver unless it leads to regulatory or reputational issues. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target on SCHW to $122 from $127, which is a modest negative, though the firm still rates the stock overweight.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,211. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.02. 5,677,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,709,114. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The business's 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average is $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised Charles Schwab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here