Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,102 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,882 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2,857.1% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,071,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,085. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.75 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The business's 50-day moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day moving average is $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets.

PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track.

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases.

PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Citi Analyst Downgrades PepsiCo Stock (PEP) Despite Q2 Beat, Slashes Target by 15%

Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. PepsiCo’s $200 Billion Stability Play Is Attracting Dividend Investors

Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted.

Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage compared PepsiCo unfavorably with Coca-Cola, highlighting market-share pressure and a more difficult turnaround narrative for PEP shares.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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