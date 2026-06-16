Ferrari N.V. $RACE Position Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,247 shares of the company's stock after selling 170,685 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ferrari worth $130,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 51,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,114,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 183,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,077,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,937,388,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 973,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $359,797,000 after buying an additional 36,670 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $555.00 to $483.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrari from $407.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ferrari from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $438.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $470.70.

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Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $369.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $312.51 and a one year high of $519.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

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Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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