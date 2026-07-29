Ferrovial SE $FER Holdings Lifted by Opal Capital LLC

Opal Capital LLC raised its position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) by 1,968.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,773 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,723 shares during the quarter. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in Ferrovial were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ferrovial by 1,089.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 136.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 240.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company's stock.

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Ferrovial Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of FER opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ferrovial SE has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $74.79.

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ferrovial SE will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.30 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ferrovial

Trending Headlines about Ferrovial

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrovial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ferrovial reported strong first-half operating momentum, with revenue increasing and adjusted EBITDA posting double-digit growth. North American highways were the main driver, while the Construction division maintained profitability in line with its long-term target and benefited from a healthy order book. Ferrovial reports strong H1 2026 results

Ferrovial reported strong first-half operating momentum, with revenue increasing and adjusted EBITDA posting double-digit growth. North American highways were the main driver, while the Construction division maintained profitability in line with its long-term target and benefited from a healthy order book. Positive Sentiment: Reported revenue rose roughly 5% in several accounts, while other coverage cited 11.3% growth, reinforcing the view that Ferrovial’s core businesses are expanding despite a less favorable contribution from one-time items. Ferrovial posts revenue growth in first half of 2026

Reported revenue rose roughly 5% in several accounts, while other coverage cited 11.3% growth, reinforcing the view that Ferrovial’s core businesses are expanding despite a less favorable contribution from one-time items. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $0.30 exceeded the $0.25 analyst estimate. However, quarterly revenue of $2.97 billion was below the $4.93 billion consensus estimate, creating a mixed signal for investors. Ferrovial quarterly earnings results

Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $0.30 exceeded the $0.25 analyst estimate. However, quarterly revenue of $2.97 billion was below the $4.93 billion consensus estimate, creating a mixed signal for investors. Negative Sentiment: First-half net profit fell 52% to €258 million, less than half the prior-year result. The decline was primarily attributed to significantly lower capital gains from asset rotations and the absence of extraordinary items, rather than deterioration in the underlying operating business. Ferrovial first-half profit declines

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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