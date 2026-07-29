Ferrovial SE $FER Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,301,820 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,351,267 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 2.09% of Ferrovial worth $995,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FER. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ferrovial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 880.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 346.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ferrovial by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 138,098 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FER. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.30 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ferrovial

Trending Headlines about Ferrovial

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrovial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ferrovial reported strong first-half operating momentum, with revenue increasing and adjusted EBITDA posting double-digit growth. North American highways were the main driver, while the Construction division maintained profitability in line with its long-term target and benefited from a healthy order book. Ferrovial reports strong H1 2026 results

Ferrovial reported strong first-half operating momentum, with revenue increasing and adjusted EBITDA posting double-digit growth. North American highways were the main driver, while the Construction division maintained profitability in line with its long-term target and benefited from a healthy order book. Positive Sentiment: Reported revenue rose roughly 5% in several accounts, while other coverage cited 11.3% growth, reinforcing the view that Ferrovial’s core businesses are expanding despite a less favorable contribution from one-time items. Ferrovial posts revenue growth in first half of 2026

Reported revenue rose roughly 5% in several accounts, while other coverage cited 11.3% growth, reinforcing the view that Ferrovial’s core businesses are expanding despite a less favorable contribution from one-time items. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $0.30 exceeded the $0.25 analyst estimate. However, quarterly revenue of $2.97 billion was below the $4.93 billion consensus estimate, creating a mixed signal for investors. Ferrovial quarterly earnings results

Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $0.30 exceeded the $0.25 analyst estimate. However, quarterly revenue of $2.97 billion was below the $4.93 billion consensus estimate, creating a mixed signal for investors. Negative Sentiment: First-half net profit fell 52% to €258 million, less than half the prior-year result. The decline was primarily attributed to significantly lower capital gains from asset rotations and the absence of extraordinary items, rather than deterioration in the underlying operating business. Ferrovial first-half profit declines

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Ferrovial stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ferrovial SE has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $74.79.

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrovial SE will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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