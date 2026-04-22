Ferrovial SE $FER Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,534 shares of the company's stock after selling 262,525 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Ferrovial were worth $22,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 40,717,866.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,987,702 shares of the company's stock worth $1,258,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,987,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 87.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 21,528,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,297,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,344,716 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,600,000 after acquiring an additional 387,378 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the third quarter worth approximately $343,371,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,463,767 shares of the company's stock worth $261,577,000 after acquiring an additional 325,912 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ferrovial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.42 to $70.93 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FER

Ferrovial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FER opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $74.79.

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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