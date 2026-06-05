Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $142,767,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $310.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $833.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $260.31 and a 1-year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jamie Dimon is personally promoting SpaceX’s expected blockbuster IPO to 2,500 ultra-wealthy JPMorgan clients, highlighting JPMorgan’s ability to win marquee mandates and generate advisory and placement fees. Reuters article on Dimon discussing SpaceX IPO roadshow

Jamie Dimon is personally promoting SpaceX’s expected blockbuster IPO to 2,500 ultra-wealthy JPMorgan clients, highlighting JPMorgan’s ability to win marquee mandates and generate advisory and placement fees. Positive Sentiment: Reports say JPMorgan is also looking at acquisition opportunities, with CEO Jamie Dimon previously suggesting the bank could deploy $10 billion to $20 billion for a deal, which could support growth if executed well. Yahoo Finance article on acquisition opportunities

Reports say JPMorgan is also looking at acquisition opportunities, with CEO Jamie Dimon previously suggesting the bank could deploy $10 billion to $20 billion for a deal, which could support growth if executed well. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan and other major banks are planning a tokenized deposit system to compete with stablecoins and crypto firms, a longer-term strategic move that could help defend the payments business but is not an immediate earnings driver. WSJ article on tokenized deposit system

JPMorgan and other major banks are planning a tokenized deposit system to compete with stablecoins and crypto firms, a longer-term strategic move that could help defend the payments business but is not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan disclosed that some affiliated entities exited a substantial holder position in PLS Group and increased a stake in a2 Milk, but these are portfolio actions by affiliates and are unlikely to move JPMorgan’s shares meaningfully. TipRanks article on PLS Group filing

JPMorgan disclosed that some affiliated entities exited a substantial holder position in PLS Group and increased a stake in a2 Milk, but these are portfolio actions by affiliates and are unlikely to move JPMorgan’s shares meaningfully. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary from JPMorgan has warned that the crypto-focused CLARITY Act faces a narrow path to passage, underscoring ongoing policy uncertainty in an area the bank is watching closely. Benzinga article on CLARITY Act timing

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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