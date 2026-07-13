Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Has $275,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $428,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,773 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Base Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 36,644 shares of company stock worth $13,982,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $399.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.58 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company's 50-day moving average price is $405.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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