Fidelity National Financial Inc. Takes $15.64 Million Position in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 660,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,642,000. Hormel Foods accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fidelity National Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Hormel Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. Hormel Foods Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.510 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Hormel Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.65%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation is a global branded foods company primarily engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of value-added, high-quality meat and food products. The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including refrigerated and frozen meats, pantry staples, specialty foods and shelf-stable items. Through manufacturing facilities located across North America and international markets, Hormel Foods supplies retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

Among its best-known brands, Hormel Foods produces SPAM® canned meats, Jennie-O® turkey products, Skippy® peanut butter and Applegate® natural and organic meats.

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