Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,340 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 137,473 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $495,956,000. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $2,509,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $17,353,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,503,801 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $299,323,000 after purchasing an additional 714,090 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $58.68.

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About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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