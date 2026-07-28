Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS is Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP's 7th Largest Position

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597,980 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 640,200 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 4.4% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.50% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $121,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,031 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $82.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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