Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,294 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 42,979 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Argus dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Fidelity National Information Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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