Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Stake Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 153.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,877 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 158,079 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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