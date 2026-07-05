Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires 5,975 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 166.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.7% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 119.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,570 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,024 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $189.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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