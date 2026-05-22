Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,371 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 583,832 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,857,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $744,624,000 after purchasing an additional 958,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.1%

MRVL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $194.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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