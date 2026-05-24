Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires Shares of 190,410 CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 190,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 246,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,610.38. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded CNH Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 12.27. The business's 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 98.0%. CNH Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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