Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Buys 3,855 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. raised its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,498 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Linde were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $3,246,750,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 10,454.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,424,869 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,033,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,894 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in Linde by 42,539.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,321,809 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $56,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Linde by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,245,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,477 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Linde by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,941,719 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,680,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $543.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $546.64 on Friday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $547.22. The stock has a market cap of $252.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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