Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Buys 92,050 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,766 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 92,050 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $4,896,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Fidelity National Information Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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