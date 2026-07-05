Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Buys Shares of 113,081 Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Nicholas Wealth LLC. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 80,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Oscar Health by 10.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 35,661 shares of the company's stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 714,411 shares of the company's stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 91.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,227,803 shares of the company's stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 587,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, Director Mario Schlosser sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $25,854,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 480,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,127,843.08. This represents a 64.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark T. Bertolini purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $11,920,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 10,196,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,546,761.92. The trade was a 10.87% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,662,466 shares of company stock worth $105,145,815 over the last ninety days. 24.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

NYSE OSCR opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.96. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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