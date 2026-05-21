Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Buys Shares of 11,808 Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,980 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,046 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 43,654.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,378 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $74,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,935,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,907 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,154 shares of company stock valued at $784,866. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $243.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.05 and a twelve month high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.Zebra Technologies's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Further Reading

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