Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Buys Shares of 37,256 HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HF Sinclair

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $824,937.75. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.2%

DINO opened at $69.92 on Friday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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