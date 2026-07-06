Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Cuts Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Welltower were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 725,242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $143,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 89,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,771,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 51.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 124,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $235.84 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $236.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company's fifty day moving average price is $214.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Welltower's payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $239.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $232.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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