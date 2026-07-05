Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 405.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 901.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,132,275,000 after buying an additional 2,961,979 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 33,026.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $770,269,000 after buying an additional 2,334,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in Home Depot by 14,869.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $768,210,000 after buying an additional 2,217,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Down 0.0%

Home Depot stock opened at $357.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $323.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Argus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Home Depot from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

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Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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