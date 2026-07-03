Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Has $14.39 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,828 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 988,630 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $129,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 13,766 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.32.

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Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $139.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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