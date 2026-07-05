Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 5,731.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,077 shares of the cable giant's stock after purchasing an additional 51,184 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,311,219 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $11,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,829 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $3,754,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 232,883 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 97,601 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,112 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 72,129 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,332,228 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,295,200,000 after buying an additional 3,952,642 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's payout ratio is 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Freedom Capital raised Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Comcast from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore raised their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Comcast to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

More Comcast News

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Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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