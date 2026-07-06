Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Has $198,000 Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,389,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,551,000 after purchasing an additional 704,316 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,842,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $471,845,000 after buying an additional 568,263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,456,186 shares of the company's stock worth $372,828,000 after buying an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,852 shares of the company's stock worth $462,352,000 after buying an additional 472,383 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $254.99 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $227.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.74. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of -157.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.96. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.63 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $107,610.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,814,040.96. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 208,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $47,507,012.46. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 1,006,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $228,708,814.14. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,015 shares of company stock worth $128,432,857. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Further Reading

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