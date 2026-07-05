Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,666 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 79.1% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 191,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 84,559 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $10,973,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 225,238 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 903,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 330,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,469,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 496,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company's stock.

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Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $33.47 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.19 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 91.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.42%. The firm's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $528,429.75. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 4,653 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $110,601.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,227.53. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,319 shares of company stock valued at $476,837. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RARE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.56.

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Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

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