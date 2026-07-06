Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Has $457,000 Stake in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Valero Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,043 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $2,011,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,212.14. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $267.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $249.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.00. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $274.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Valero Energy's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 28.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $222.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Valero Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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