Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,542 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 88.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker's stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 12.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,754 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in HubSpot by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,076 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $209,335,000 after buying an additional 97,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Down 0.1%

HUBS stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.63 and a twelve month high of $568.16. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $201.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at $234,946,698. This represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,850,458.20. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares valued at $5,567,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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