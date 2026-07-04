Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.1% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $32,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,238.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,065.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,028.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.07.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

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About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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