Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 220.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,393 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 78,655 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned 0.06% of American Water Works worth $15,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livet Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 57,210 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 45,260 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 3.6%

NYSE AWK opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.09). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. American Water Works's payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 target price on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $139.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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