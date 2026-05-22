Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $1.92 Million in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced strong Phase 2 results for its investigational 25-valent pneumococcal vaccine in infants, including a stronger immune response than Prevnar 20 and up to 15-fold higher antibody levels against a key strain. The company is now moving the program into pivotal Phase 3 testing, which could support future vaccine growth. Article Title

Pfizer announced strong Phase 2 results for its investigational 25-valent pneumococcal vaccine in infants, including a stronger immune response than Prevnar 20 and up to 15-fold higher antibody levels against a key strain. The company is now moving the program into pivotal Phase 3 testing, which could support future vaccine growth. Positive Sentiment: The company also received a broader European indication for HYMPAVZI, adding another recent R&D win that may strengthen Pfizer’s hemophilia franchise and improve investor confidence in the pipeline. Article Title

The company also received a broader European indication for HYMPAVZI, adding another recent R&D win that may strengthen Pfizer’s hemophilia franchise and improve investor confidence in the pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer and Rigel Pharmaceuticals expanded a commercialization deal for VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), creating another potential partnership-driven revenue stream tied to oncology. Article Title

Pfizer and Rigel Pharmaceuticals expanded a commercialization deal for VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), creating another potential partnership-driven revenue stream tied to oncology. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s oncology growth story is also getting attention, with coverage pointing to Padcev, biosimilars, and late-stage pipeline assets as key long-term drivers. Article Title

Pfizer’s oncology growth story is also getting attention, with coverage pointing to Padcev, biosimilars, and late-stage pipeline assets as key long-term drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer was also listed as a participant in an AI industry summit, but this appears unrelated to the company’s core investment thesis and is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HSBC upped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE PFE opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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