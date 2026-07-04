Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $3.15 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,548 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,868,408 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,730,685,000 after buying an additional 234,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,222,409,000 after buying an additional 4,916,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $910,324,000 after acquiring an additional 82,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $790,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $305,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $136.55 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 160.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average is $151.04.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.53%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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