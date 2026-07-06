Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,047 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Zscaler were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 24.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 98,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,478,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 15,773 shares of the company's stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,347 shares of the company's stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,397 shares of the company's stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

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Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $147.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -306.93, a P/E/G ratio of 92.12 and a beta of 0.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,146 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $397,748.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,943.38. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,817 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $345,364.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,187,696.40. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 15,644 shares of company stock worth $1,960,287 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zscaler from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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