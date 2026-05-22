Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Masco Corporation $MAS

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,240 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,249 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,798 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 24,028 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

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Masco Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE MAS opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The stock's 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $79.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 815.20% and a net margin of 10.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Masco's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.76%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $53,724.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $899,719.20. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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