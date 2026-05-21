Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,933 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after purchasing an additional 955,533 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $494,110,000 after purchasing an additional 768,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after purchasing an additional 629,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,353,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $498.59 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $480.50 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $440.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $502.08 and a 200-day moving average of $530.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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