Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New Investment in ADT Inc. $ADT

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 355,669 shares of the security and automation business's stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ADT by 1,759.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 39.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 20.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,099 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company's stock.

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ADT Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE ADT opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ADT had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.12%.The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. ADT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In other ADT news, EVP Omar Khan bought 7,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $50,086.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,086.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Miller bought 3,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $25,048.75. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 55,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,849.44. This trade represents a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 62,155 shares of company stock valued at $425,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised ADT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $7.50 price target on ADT in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.40 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADT

About ADT

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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