Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Makes New Investment in Masco Corporation $MAS

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,240 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Masco by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,371,864 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $278,619,000 after purchasing an additional 267,012 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,398,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Masco by 347.5% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 102,810 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 79,834 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Masco by 38.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 110,856 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Masco by 31.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 106,086 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Masco Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $67.28 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Masco's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.76%.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Masco to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $53,724.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $899,719.20. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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