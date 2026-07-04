Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Purchases 16,444 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 675.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,880 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the first quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $283.11.

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Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $282.50 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $267.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.28. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $282.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Union Pacific's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

See Also

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