Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Purchases New Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,652 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.38.

Get Our Latest Report on IR

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 118,044 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $11,109,120.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,244.74. This trade represents a 36.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.1%

IR stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.25. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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