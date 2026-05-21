Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Purchases New Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Deere & Company Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DE stock opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $579.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $433.00 and a 1 year high of $674.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $535.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $715.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $655.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Key Stories Impacting Deere & Company

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Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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