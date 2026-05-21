Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Purchases New Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,919 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Susquehanna raised Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $370.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The business's fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $94.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here