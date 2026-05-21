Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Purchases Shares of 155,513 AT&T Inc. $T

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,513 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 36,790 shares of the technology company's stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,869 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

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Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T unveiled a large $19 billion California network investment plan, signaling long-term growth in fiber and wireless services and reinforcing its infrastructure upgrade strategy. AT&T Makes $19 Billion Commitment to Bring High-Speed Connectivity to California

AT&T unveiled a large $19 billion California network investment plan, signaling long-term growth in fiber and wireless services and reinforcing its infrastructure upgrade strategy. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its outperform rating and kept a $31 price target , suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. AT&T rating reaffirmed by RBC

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating and kept a , suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber was ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for the fourth straight year, which may support subscriber growth and lower churn. Four Years at #1: AT&T Fiber Customers Are the Happiest

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. AT&T's payout ratio is 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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