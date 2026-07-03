Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,761 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.4% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $40,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 117.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,685,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $260.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.92 billion, a PE ratio of 128.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.63 and a fifty-two week high of $261.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

More AbbVie News

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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