Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,764 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.5% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary say Texas Instruments could benefit from rising AI infrastructure and data center demand, along with its internal manufacturing strategy and strong cash generation. TXN Stock Soars 52% in Three Months: Is There More Upside Ahead?

Analysts and market commentary say Texas Instruments could benefit from rising AI infrastructure and data center demand, along with its internal manufacturing strategy and strong cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments was highlighted alongside other chipmakers as a semiconductor stock poised to benefit from rising AI infrastructure spending, reinforcing the favorable sector backdrop. TXN Stock Soars 52% in Three Months: Is There More Upside Ahead?

Texas Instruments was highlighted alongside other chipmakers as a semiconductor stock poised to benefit from rising AI infrastructure spending, reinforcing the favorable sector backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments announced it will webcast its Q2 2026 earnings conference call on July 22, keeping investors focused on upcoming results and guidance. Texas Instruments to webcast Q2 2026 earnings conference call

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $276.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $293.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.23 and a 200 day moving average of $234.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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