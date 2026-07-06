Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Sells 15,171 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 15,171 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after buying an additional 97,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $895,455,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $239.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $245.29 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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